Marguerite Strollo Bossone lived a life of strength. For 88 years she carved her own path relying on faith, family, and hard-earned pragmatism. Without ever seeking the spotlight or accolades, she faced the world on her own terms. And she will forever have our gratitude, our respect, and our love.

Born of southern Italian immigrants Angelo and Rosaria Strollo, Marguerite was the youngest of seven children. Raised in Long Branch, New Jersey, she wed Dominic J Bossone in 1960 and they celebrated their 60th anniversary earlier this month. Together they owned and operated the Squan Tavern in Manasquan, and for five decades Marguerite was the matriarch of an iconic restaurant that she proudly helped build into a multi-generational family. Parents will continue to share stories with their children of how, when they were little, Mrs. Bossone would take them into the kitchen for a special ice cream treat. For thirty-plus years she managed the floor, pencil behind her ear, as she found countless ways to explain to customers that it was going to be another 15 minutes until their table was ready. Though she answered the phone and took take-out orders well into her eighties, during her later years she treasured her role as the beloved matron of the house. Our Jersey Shore community will miss her smile and her omnipresence at her favorite table, and you can all rest assured that from high above she will be missing all of you.

Successful motherhood takes many forms, and Marguerite raised her children with a fierce and protective love. She was tough on the outside, but those who knew her best always understood that she had the heart of a lioness. She was driven to provide her children with the best life she possibly could, and her selfless sacrifices and legacy of love will live on in her progeny. She leaves this earthly realm treasured by her children, Dominic III, Ro and Kevin, Trish, Joe and Patti and Michael and Tressy; her grandchildren, Casie, Monica, Dominic IV, Tyler, Nicole, Brian, CJ, Julia, Rachel, Christin, Meredith, Joey, Nick, Aidan, and Aria; and her great grandchildren… Dylan, Eddie, Luca, Samantha, Charlotte, Norbie, and Arnie.

Life is an unbroken tapestry of memories, and Marguerite wove her tapestry with integrity, honesty, loyalty, determination, and love. She survived breast cancer and a massive open-heart surgery. She was a creature of habit, and oh how she loved the things that she loved. Marguerite screamed at the TV during Notre Dame football games. She drank single-malt scotch and pinot grigio long before they were trendy. She savored her favorite pizza every Friday night for thirty years in a row. She rarely missed Jeopardy. She set world records for most consecutive hours playing Candy Crush. She was scientifically precise in her morning medication routine. She loved getting her back rubbed. She asked everyone in the house, numerous times, if the alarm was on before she went to bed. And she always… always… wore her miraculous medal around her neck.

We invite you to join us to celebrate Marguerite’s life at her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday October 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Catholic Church in Manasquan, followed by a private interment. A viewing will be held on Sunday October 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Orender Family Home 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, or a donation, we ask only that you pick up the phone after reading this and call someone who never knew Marguerite, and share with them a memory of her that will bring a smile to your face.

Rest well, Mom. We love you… and we will see you again.