Linda Nancy Bruker, 78, of Brick formerly of Point Pleasant Borough, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bruker was a surgical Instrument technician for 30 years, where she started at Point Pleasant Hospital and eventually retired from Ocean Medical Center Brick in 2005. During her life Linda and Fred owned and operated several small businesses. When they were young and still in Hoboken they operated a Pizzeria, later a luncheonette in Lavallette and a Moped sales and rental shop called Wheels Inco.

Linda was an avid beach goer, if the sun was out you could always find her at Howe St., and for a few years she even worked alongside her daughter Jamie as a badge checker for Bay Head. She loved music and she loved to dance, when she was younger she won a Jitterbug contest, but her favorite dance partner of course was her husband Fred. Linda was also a fantastic cook, who still made a pot of gravy every Sunday for her family with her famous meatballs.

As her children got older the new loves of her life were her grandchildren. She lived for them and they filled her heart with Love, Laughter and Joy everyday!

Linda was not a homebody. She hated being in the house for more than a day, even during a snowstorm she would say she ‘Had to go to Stop and Shop and get bread.’ She loved going shopping and she was fiercely independent. She was a communicant of both St. Martha’s RC Church in Point Pleasant Borough and St. Peter’s RC Church in Point Pleasant Beach. One of the highlights of her week was taking her grandchildren to Saturday evening Mass with Fr Pedro and the Easter Saturday Vigil Mass where she could spread the light.

Born in Brooklyn, she grew up in Hoboken and lived in the Point Pleasant area for the past 48 years.

Linda was predeceased by her loving husband, Frederick Louis Bruker, III in February of this year; her father, John Costello, mother Ida Marini and by her stepfather Arthur Marini.

Surviving are her daughters, Kerry Pazienza and her husband, William of Point Pleasant Borough, Jamie Hargis and her husband, Bradley of Brick and Jodi Bruker of Point Pleasant Borough; her son Frederick Louis Bruker IV of Brick; sister, Mary Masi of Del Ray Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Cooper, Fletcher, Avery, Genevieve, Brielle Shaunna and Jayden; as well as several cousins who live locally.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 at St. Peter’s RC Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Final interment will be private. Flowers or a donation to the Disabled Veterans of America would be greatly appreciated.