Brielle PBA makes donation to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

BRIELLE — Despite the cancellation of the Brielle PBA Local 395 Food Truck Festival, the association was able to make a $10,000 donation to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Kathy Cunningham, founder of Team Shamrock and member of the Tunnel to Towers board, accepted a check from PBA president, Ptl. James Aridas; PBA delegate, Ptl. Brain Stahl; Ptl. Dante Brown; and Detective Sgt. Ryan Meixsell, who serves on the food truck committee.

“They gave a super generous donation. We are grateful for their support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” Ms. Cunningham said, “and we certainly support our law enforcement and our first responders.”

Team Shamrock is the number one fundraising team for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, according to Ms. Cunningham, who added that the team has raised $95,000 so far this year.

“We are restricted in our fundraising efforts, but the public is so supportive,” Ms. Cunningham said. “People know about us and know about the good deeds that we do, and are eager to support us even in a pandemic.”

