Wall rezones two sites for affordable housing

WALL TOWNSHIP — At its virtual meeting on Sept. 23, the township committee took several steps toward complying with its Mount Laurel affordable-housing court mandate, which officials say will help stave off developers who have put Wall Township “under attack.”

After public hearings, the committee adopted two ordinances that create affordable-housing zones at two sites, the Sea Glass site off Atlantic Avenue and the Quail Oaks site on Dunroamin Road off Route 34.

The committee also introduced two ordinances to create affordable-housing zones at a site known as the Schwartz farm on Asbury Road, and at the American Properties site located north of the Route 34 Wawa store. Public hearings and possible adoptions of the ordinances rezoning these two sites in North Wall are set for the Oct. 28 committee meeting.

The new affordable-housing zones are specific to the particular sites designated in the ordinances.

Wall’s affordable-housing court settlement with the Fair Share Housing group calls for building just under 1,000 affordable-housing units at more than 15 sites scattered around town.

All of the developments that are still in the conceptual stage would have to go through standard “full-blown” planning board reviews, with public hearings, before any site plans could be approved, Mayor Carl Braun said.

In a fairness hearing held virtually on June 24 in state Superior Court, Judge Linda Grasso Jones found that Wall Township’s plan was fair and reasonable. The next step is a Superior Court compliance hearing set for Nov. 9.

Township officials are keen on gaining court approval, which they say would strengthen the town’s immunity against builders’ lawsuits that could lead to rampant development of Wall’s open spaces, with no local control.

