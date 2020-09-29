John Patrick “Pat” Barnes, of Sea Girt, died of cancer on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born July 20, 1957, Pat earned his BA in Political Science from Gettysburg College where he ran track and was later inducted into the Gettysburg College Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned his JD from Touro Law School in New York.

Prior to law school, Pat began his career in Washington, D.C. as a Legislative Assistant to Congressman Edwin Forsythe. Following law school, Pat clerked for the Honorable Robert Longi before embarking on his career with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pat also worked for the Hoagland, Longo Law Firm and was a Municipal Prosecutor for the City of New Brunswick.

In 2003, Pat was appointed Chief Prosecutor of Hunterdon County where he worked on a number of notable cases. Pat later returned to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office, a place he considered his second home, where he remained until his retirement.

Pat also served as an Investigator for the Middlesex County District Ethics Committee, and in his retirement, provided pro-bono legal services for the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, an organization that works to successfully transition former inmates.

Pat is remembered for his uncompromising integrity, generous spirit and inimitable Irish wit. An avid sports enthusiast, Pat maintained a lifelong devotion to the Boston Red Sox and the New Jersey Devils. Without question, Pat was a passionate reader of all literature, challenging himself and his family to think critically, morally and spiritually. His three sons were the essence of his life.

Pat was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Virginia [Monsul], his father, Peter J. Barnes Jr., and his brother-in-law, Rick Stewart. Pat is survived by his sons, John Patrick, II, Michael and James; his mother, Barbara Barnes of Edison; his fiancé Lori Berger of Basking Ridge; his brother Peter and wife, Katie of Edison; his sister Sheila Clemente and husband, Paolo of New Canaan, Connecticut; his sister Kelly Stewart of Darien, Connecticut; as well as seven nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church, 215 Crescent Parkway, Sea Girt, NJ 08750. A reception will follow. Please note, flowers are not permitted during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Central Jersey Spinal Cord Association, PO Box 74, New Brunswick, NJ 08903 or to Gettysburg College in Memory of Pat Barnes, 300 N Washington St, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net.