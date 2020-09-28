State reports COVID-19 spike in Ocean County

TRENTON — Ocean County is experiencing a spike in new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 28 percent of the more than 3,000 new cases reported in New Jersey over the past six days, state officials said Monday.

Overnight, New Jersey had 560 new cases; 40 percent of them — 242 cases — were in Ocean County, officials said.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who discussed the development during a briefing by Gov. Phil Murphy, said the state’s “hot spot team” has increased testing capacity at all sites in Ocean County and will deploy 20 new contact tracers on Tuesday to support case investigation.

“Our goal with this increased testing and contact tracing capacity is to contain the transmission of the virus in that county,” the commissioner said.

Gov. Murphy also announced Monday that the state’s testing capabilities will soon be enhanced with 2.6 million COVID-19 rapid-response tests, promised by federal officials. The first 170,000 expected to arrive in the next few weeks,

“This could be a game changer,” the governor said, adding that the added testing capability would be “a big weapon in schools.”

The Abbott Binax antigen tests can provide results from a nasal swab in 15 minutes. The test detects antigens that indicate if a person has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

“These new tests will significantly scale up our testing capabilities,” he said, adding that his administration is working with the state Department of Health on a distribution plan.

LATEST NUMBERS The additional 561 new positive cases reported on Monday, brought the state’s total to 204,107.

The daily positivity rate as of Sept. 24 was reported at 2.48 percent. The rate of transmission, which is the average number of people infected by each person infected with the virus, is at 1.12.

As of Sunday, there were 421 hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus; of that total 91 were in intensive care. A total of 39 ventilators were in use.

One additional death was reported Monday, bringing the state’s total to 14,316. Probable cases of COVID-19 deaths are now estimated at 1,791.

