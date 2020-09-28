Lawrence August Walton Sr., passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort, Kentucky after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for 9 1/2 years.

Larry was born in New York City on March 5, 1940 and was raised in Dumont. He graduated with a Bachelor of Physical Education degree from Northeast Missouri Teachers College [Truman State University] and a Masters of Education Administration degree from Jersey City University. He was a Title One Coordinator for the Wall Township Public School System, Physical Education teacher, a Co-op Director and a Guidance Counselor before retiring after 31 years in 2002. While residing in Wall, Larry volunteered for several civic positions, one being on the Wall Planning Board for 20 years, having Walton Way named after him for his service. He was on the Juvenile Conference Committee, Environment Committee and Community Relations Committee. After retiring and moving to Florida, Larry spent another eight years serving as a substitute teacher for Citrus High School.

Larry enjoyed working in his yard, playing golf and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his wit, diligent work ethic and quick smile. He truly enriched all those who came in contact with him.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 48 years, JoAnne A. [Graziano] Walton of Lexington, Kentucky; brother John Walton, wife Beryl Walton of Hernando, Florida; children Lisa del Vecchio, husband Dante del Vecchio of Holland, Pennsylvania; Lawrence Walton Jr., wife Bethany Walton of Paris, Kentukcy. He will also be missed by his three grandchildren: Kylie, Ella and Keegan as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and associates.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.