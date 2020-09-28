June Irene Saunders, 75, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 due to complications of Diabetes Mellitus.

These past few years she has been residing in Massachusetts to be near relatives. June was born and raised in Point Pleasant Beach, attending both the Grammar School and High School [Class of 1963]. After a course of study at Princeton Hospital in Princeton, she became a registered X-Ray Technologist in 1966. Besides the Princeton Hospital she worked at Paul Kimball Hospital [now the Monmouth Medical Center] in Lakewood before moving and working in California. After a short time there she returned to PPBNJ where she spent the rest of her days. June loved being in her hometown with her mother Irene and her friends. With her beautiful smile and dry wit she had many of them. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her.

Besides enjoying her beautiful town, June had a passion for literature. In memory of her love for a “good book,” money is being donated by her family to Point Pleasant Beach High School to be given to a graduating senior [2021] for the purchase of college books.

Any donations in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. PO Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 or Diabetes.org/donate-memorial June was cremated and rests with her parents at Greenwood Cemetery in Brielle.