Gertrude M. Holly, 93, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home in Spring Lake Heights of over 60 years.

Gertrude grew up in Jersey City and was an import- export manager in Manhattan for 10 years prior to her marriage. Gertrude vacationed in Belmar every summer with her girlfriends and met her husband on a blind date at the Jersey shore.

Gertrude was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius F. Holly, III, an Air Force veteran who served our country in the Berlin Airlift and Korean War, and her parents, Anthony and Caroline Imperato. She is survived by her four daughters, Kathy Holly of Branchburg, Terry Weinerman and her husband Irwin of Spring Lake Heights, Chris Finn and her husband Don

of Wall Township and Lorraine Feith and her husband Paul of Aurora, Illinois.

She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, with whom she played countless board games and hands of 500 gin rummy, Carrie Weinerman, Abby Ferrer and her husband, Alex, Kelly Finn, Donny Finn, Cassie Feith and Melanie Feith and two great-grandchildren, Brian Rummel and Alex Ferrer Jr.

She is survived by her loving brother, Leo Imperato, 94, of Monmouth Beach, a World War II Army veteran who served our country in the Battle of the Bulge, Gerald T. Holly, her brother-in-law of California, and Eleanor Holly, her sister-in-law of Point Pleasant, her great friend, Dottie Weinerman and many nieces and nephews.

Gertrude was a communicant of St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake for over 60 years. Our family is extremely grateful to Yverose and Nancy for their compassionate care of our mother. She was a constant loving presence in our lives and will be dearly missed.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township, and the funeral mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Christian Burial at St. Catharine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America at pva.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com. Due to the COVID-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be mindful that all gatherings must follow capacity limitations, the wearing of masks, and the maintenance of social distancing.