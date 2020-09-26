Attic Treasure Sale raises funds for Historical Society

SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Historical made some history of its own this past weekend, hosting its first ever Attic Treasures Sale at the Spring Lake Train Station drawing crowds in search of unique antiques and gifts recently.

The items on sale on Saturday, Sept. 19 were all donations that the Historical Society had received both over the years and in recent months from local supporters.

The proceeds raised from the sale go to general upkeep and operations at the museum at the municipal building, which was a major help for the society who was unable to host its biggest fundraiser, the Spring Lake House Tour, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shoppers entered the train station to a room filled with all kinds of different knick-knacks and gifts, including silver and crystal. Other items for sale included local artwork, framed photos, postcards, memorabilia, light furniture, coffee table books and other household items. The historical society decided not to take any clothing or children’s toys out of sanitation concerns.

All purchases made were considered a donation by the Historical Society, which is a nonprofit organization. The monies raised will continue to keep the museum up and running and keep the history of Spring Lake alive.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.