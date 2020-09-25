Brick school board holds first in-person meeting in months

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Board of Education met in person for the first time in months Thursday night, joined by Superintendent Thomas Farrell and a limited number of audience members, in a session that was also live-streamed.

There was a 40-minute video presentation honoring each school included in the district’s Educator and Educational Services Professional of the Year 2019-2020.

Mr. Farrell then reviewed the first three weeks of the new school year under the hybrid “Brick and Click” model adopted by the board. He also asked the community to refrain from spreading unfounded rumors regarding COVID-19 within the district.

“It was great to welcome our learning community, both Brick and click, to the start of the new school year. It was wonderful to see students and staff back in the buildings, and connecting with our virtual students as well,” Mr. Farrell said. “…Obviously, this is not a normal school year opening, and we will have to adapt to our ‘now-normal.'”

Business administrator James Edwards provided an update on the lawsuit filed against the State Department of Education by Brick Township Public Schools in conjunction with seven other New Jersey school district over the distribution of state aid.

