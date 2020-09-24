Swimmer found dead in Point Pleasant Beach surf Wednesday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Police say a man found unconscious in the surf on Jenkinson’s Beach near Arnold Avenue Wednesday morning was later pronounced dead at Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township.

According to a press release issued by Police Chief Joseph Michigan on Thursday, Point Pleasant Beach police and the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad responded to an 11:37 a.m. call reporting a swimmer in distress.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject that was face down in the ocean,” Mr. Michigan said. Three Point Beach officers immediately entered the water, removed the unconscious victim and administered CPR.

Point Pleasant First Aid Squad, Paramedics, Jenkinson’s lifeguards, and additional officers also responded to the scene.

Because beaches along Point Pleasant Beach do not have lifeguards present during its offseason. Chief Michigan is urging residents and visitors to stay out of the ocean.

