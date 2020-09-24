Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

With a slight crisp to the air, now is the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy some fall activities in our area.

Top Picks for Events return to the Night & Day pages this week, so get out and enjoy area festivals being held in the cooler weather. Although face coverings are required and social distancing is observed, you’ll still be able to enjoy local sights, sounds, vendors, food and culture during this beautiful season.

Fill your days with a hike through area parks and trails throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. This week’s feature gives you a list of options with perfect backdrops for a fall hike.

Options for game day grub, Friday night pizzas, large lunches on Saturday and brunch on Sunday are still aplenty at area restaurants. Whether you dine outside, inside or in the comfort of your own home, there are so many tasty options to choose from. Simply flip the pages of this weekly guide to find your new Top Pick for dining or for enjoying a football game with friends.