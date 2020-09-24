New review of Wall classroom trailer issue slated

WALL TOWNSHIP — A second review of the matter of the Central Elementary School classroom trailers will be conducted by the Wall school board’s new attorney, it was announced at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

“The board has authorized our office to go forward with a complete investigation from the day that the first piece of paper that has the word ‘trailers’ on it exists, up until the day they were removed,” said Anthony P. Sciarillo of the law firm Sciarillo, Cornell, Merlino, McKeever & Osborne.

Two trailers that had housed four classrooms at Central Elementary School since 2007 were removed this summer after deterioration was discovered during a repair project last summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents and other members of the community at that time complained about the condition of the trailers and how the matter was communicated to them.

One resident, Betsy Cross, has continued over the past year to question the board about the trailer matter at every board meeting, and has requested numerous documents relating to the trailers via the Open Public Records Act.

Mr. Sciarillo noted that a previous review was conducted by the former interim superintendent, Henry G. Cram Jr.

But the five-page Cram report “lacks any real meat …and leaves us with as many questions, and some new ones,” Russell Gartz, chairman of the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee, stated last week. He requested the new review.

Mr. Sciarillo said the law firm expects to issue its report at the first board meeting in November.

“We want to close this discussion once and for all, good, bad or indifferent, so this board of education can move on to educating students, which is what it’s all about,” he said.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.