Mountz tigers back in action at school

SPRING LAKE — H.W. Mountz students and staff finally were able to return Tuesday to the hallways and classrooms they vacated seven months ago, putting a carefully drawn reopening plan into action.

Arriving students received a quick temperature check before they entered the school, wearing face coverings and taking their socially-distanced seats in front of teachers, who were also wearing face masks. They spent a half day in the building before being dismissed at 12:40 p.m.

Superintendent Stephen LaValva said that the whole school community was enthusiastic about the first day and he expected things to be running smoothly once everyone becomes familiar with the new processes necessitated by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be a process to get where we need to be but it does feel really good to know that the kids are coming back,” he said. “Everybody’s excited for the kids returning,” Mr. LaValva told The Coast Star on Tuesday.

The school administration and school board had spent hours over the summer months developing a plan for the students to return to H.W. Mountz.

In addition to the half-day schedule and mask requirement, significant changes were made to the building, including HVAC upgrades, removal of carpeting and reassignment of homeroom classrooms from their previous locations.

“The faculty has been very patient with the administration because we basically had to reinvent everything we do,” Mr. LaValva said. “In three months we’ve had to restructure our whole day. So we’ve had to make a lot of physical modifications to building.”

The homeroom changes were needed to accommodate a “remarkable” number of new students attending Mountz this year. There are 41 new students, from 22 families.

“We have a total of 41 students who are brand-new to Mountz and that includes students in pre-K but also grades K-8 which is an extraordinarily high number of new students for us in a small district … That’s a remarkable number of new families, and we welcome all of them,” Mr. LaValva said.

Orientation sessions were held on Tuesday for those new families, as well as for incoming pre-K and kindergarten students. There was also an orientation at the school for about 10 students who have opted for remote-learning option and have been issued chromebooks to use at home.

Mr. LaValva said that he and his staff believe that they are prepared for anything.

“I’m very confident we’ll be successful,” he said. “We have a veteran faculty … used to rolling with the punches associated with the general opening of the school year, which is always a little bit challenging. But especially with 41 new students and a whole new program in place, it’s presenting an opportunity for us to really experience something different. I think people are going to rise to the occasion better than we could even imagine.”

The next Spring Lake Board of Education Meeting is on Monday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., which Mr. LaValva hopes can be conducted in-person.

