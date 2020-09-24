Library, plaza improvements on ballot

SEA GIRT — The proposed improvement project for the Sea Girt Library and municipal facilities is still set to be on the ballot for residents this November, who will determine whether the borough will go through with the $3.5 million project.

The project moved to the ballot after 230 Sea Girt residents signed a petition in August of 2019 challenging a $3,333,333 bond ordinance approved for the completion of the project. Residents opposing the plan raised concerns including the loss of green space, which is in the borough’s 2018 Master Plan revisions, the addition of a large parking lot, and the sale of borough property in order to partially fund the project.

The plan, which was first introduced by engineer Eli Goldstein, of the Goldstein Partnership back in August, would be a big expansion for municipal offices and meeting space.

The first floor of the new addition would house a new circulation desk, offices, storage space and restrooms for the library. The largest area would be a flex area with moveable walls, which the borough council said would be used to provide a meeting space for borough organizations as well as for library activities. It could also serve as a polling place on election days. The second floor of the addition would house the municipal offices and storage space, freeing up the current municipal building for expansion by Sea Girt’s fire and police departments.

Sea Girt Business Administrator Lorraine Carafa told The Coast Star on Tuesday that the municipality is in dire need of space from its current location on Baltimore Avenue, which it shares with the Sea Girt Police Department.

The borough has been exploring alternative options to improve the municipal building or add space in some way if the referendum does not go through.

“The referendum is on the ballot for November to determine whether or not the funding that was authorized previously will actually be able to be allocated. In the meantime, the governing body is looking at alternatives for the initial project which was to add an addition on the library,” Ms. Carafa said.

“The bottom line is that there are deficiencies in the municipal offices that have to be addressed. Something is going to have to be done in the future. Whether it’s this funding or some other mechanism but there are improvements that have to be done to the municipal offices.”

Ms. Carafa said that as of now, the borough does not have any more information on what those improvements may look like as it awaits a final report.

“We don’t have any additional information on this at this time. We’re waiting for a report from the architect,” Ms. Carafa said.

The next Sea Girt Borough Council Meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

