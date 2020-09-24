Heights moves toward creation of new, merged land use board

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Borough Council on Tuesday listened to a presentation and introduced an ordinance that would replace the planning board and the zoning board of adjustment with a combined Land Use Board.

“We’ve talked for a while about combining the planning board and zoning board into one entity to provide its services,” Mayor Chris Campion said, adding that the proposal had been led by Councilman Christopher Willms.

Councilman Willms said the overall objective was to cut costs in the borough through consolidation.

“Some of the goals for this are to consolidate and coordinate the services. So we’ll have one location for all applications, whether it’s the planning board, the zoning board of adjustment. It makes it a one-stop job,” Mr. Willms said.

Under the change, he said the borough can have one secretary running one board, and can reduce outside contract costs, including fees for attorneys, which are currently needed for both boards.

The councilman said that during the transition there would be “additional work that’s going to be going on behind the scenes … as we’re reviewing our schedule and we’re reviewing our current applications for the consolidation” but said the effort would pay off in future savings.

Mr. Willms said the consolidation will also ensure that each application conforms to the borough’s master plan.

“Looking at the current state of the environment of Spring Lake Heights … we really don’t have large patches of land,” he said. “I don’t see anywhere in our town where we’re going to see a massive 300-person development.”

Councilwoman Sara King said she was “extremely glad” to see the ordinance introduced, as it was something she’s been trying to do since she first came to council.

The motion to introduce the ordinance was unanimously approved by the borough council. The next council meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted both in person at the Municipal Building, 555 Brighton Ave., and remotely.

