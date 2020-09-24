Community House holds benefit show

SPRING LAKE — Spring Lake residents may have been surprised last Friday night to hear what sounded like a loud Broadway show performance emanating from Madison Avenue and throughout the borough’s typically quiet streets.

They heard correctly, as hundreds gathered at tables outside of Spring Lake Community House Theatre for a benefit concert to support the financially-struggling performance venue, which had to cancel most of its productions after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March. Even the annual holiday season production of Scrooge in December has been tentatively canceled.

The lost months have left a revenue shortfall of about $250,000 in its 2020 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday’s sold-out benefit, dubbed Concert for a Cause, featured performances of fan-favorite show tunes from renowned plays such as Young Frankenstein and The Legend of Sweeney Todd.

In total, the event raised roughly $24,500 for the theater.

Community House Director Pat Barry thanked all who showed their support by attending the concert, and also thanked the night’s performers, all of whom are volunteers.

“Thank you all for your support. I want to thank the gang who’s here tonight performing,” Ms. Barry said. “I don’t know if you realize this, but all of our performers are volunteers. We have spectacular shows with spectacular talent, and they’re volunteering tonight and they’re wonderful. Many of them have been performing here since they were five or six years old and they stayed.

“Thank you so much for being here, and please continue to support the community house.”

Theater participant Brianne Kain, one of those members of the Spring Lake Theatre community in attendance, said she grew up with the theater.

“I performed here for 14 years, so this theater has a very special place in my heart. And I think more than ever we need to come together in some way during the pandemic and I think the arts have that ability to bring us together,” she said. “Any way to give back to a cause I think is super important because it brings people together and creates great memories.”

Ms. Kain said that while the theater is struggling it was nice to see a live performance again.

“It’s so nice to see something live again. You can’t really go to much live today so it’s really a refreshing feeling with the ambience and all the people. It’s just something we haven’t really seen in so long,” she said.

Also showing her support on Friday night was Kaitlyn Hunt, another performing member of the Spring Lake Theatre.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of the arts, and the arts are really struggling right now and this is an amazing building, an amazing community who do amazing things,” she said. “I’ll never take live music for granted again.”

To learn more about the Spring Lake Community House or to donate to the Community House Theatre, visit https://www.springlaketheatre.com.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>