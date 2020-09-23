Brick boosts new businesses, upcoming events

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Mayor John Ducey boosted several upcoming township events and newly-opened businesses Tuesday, highlighting the arrival of an NJswim facility, a new borough park and other attractions during the Sept. 22 council meeting.

Mr. Ducey reported a small flurry of ribbon-cuttings in the township, including the husband-and-wife-owned Balance Wellness at 1999 Route 88 on Sept. 17; Osprey Technology Solutions at 807 Mantoloking Road on Sept. 22; and NJswim’s new flagship location in Laurel Square on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

“New Jersey Swim is going to be a great addition to our town. They do a lot of community events,” he said.

The mayor also reminded residents of the township recreation department’s last Brick Farmers Market, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Windward Beach Park on Princeton Avenue.

