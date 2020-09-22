Vincent Michael O’Rourke Sr., 79, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born and raised in Hoboken, Vincent resided in Point Pleasant for the last 52 years. Prior to his retirement, he was a Lineman for Jersey Central Power & Light for 36 years. Vincent was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks #1698 and was an avid New York Giants fan. Along with his love for football, he enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.

Vincent was predeceased by his beloved wife, Maryanne O’Rourke; his parents, James and Elizabeth O’Rourke; two brothers, James and Thomas O’Rourke; sister, Eileen Fell; and his grandson, Tyler O’Rourke.

He is survived by his children, Vincent O’Rourke Jr. [Christine], Kelly Morton [Brian], Kathleen Miller [Jack], David Carroll [Callie], William Carroll, Michele Haugh [Robert], and Kelley Jean Mickle [Russell]; sisters, Anne Pisano and Helen O’Rourke; grandchildren, Ryan O’Rourke, Matthew Morton, Alexander Morton, Jack Miller, Corey Miller, Alison [Dan] Drzymkowski, Justin [Allison] Haugh, Megan Haugh, Sean Haugh, Emily Mickle, Everleigh Carroll; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Baker Drzymkowski.

Visitation will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, Brick, Sunday, Sept. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass on Monday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 406 Forman Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Point Pleasant Boro First Aid, 1200 Beaver Dam Road, PO Box 3 Point Pleasant, N.J. 08742. To send condolences, please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn and social distancing is mandatory.