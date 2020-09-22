Point Pleasant woman sentenced for theft from The Atlantic Club

FREEHOLD – A former health club employee has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the business, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, of Point Pleasant, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 18, by state Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon to three years in prison and ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Ms. Ambrosino had worked as a bookkeeper at The Atlantic Club, which offers a fitness center, pool, tennis courts and a spa, and is located at 1904 Atlantic Ave. in Wall Township.

Ms. Ambrosino was charged following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Wall Township Police Department and the New Jersey Department of Treasury Office of Criminal Investigation.

The investigation determined that Ms. Ambrosino embezzled over $223,000 from The Atlantic Club for her personal use between January 2012 and June 2017, the prosecutor said, adding that she concealed the theft by altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents.

In June 2019, a Superior Court grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against Ms. Ambrosino, charging her with theft of movable property, computer criminal activity, failure to pay taxes, filing fraudulent tax returns and falsifying records.

In April 2020, she pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by unlawful taking.

