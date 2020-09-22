On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the world lost John J. Carroll, 60, of Belmar.

John was born on October 24, 1959 in Jersey City, to John Michael and Lillian Carroll, and raised in Paramus. An avid athlete and an exemplary student, John went to Bergen Catholic High School [Class of ‘77] and subsequently graduated with a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University [Class of ’82].

John first moved with his family to Wayne and later Monroe Township. In 2014, he realized his life-long dream of moving ‘Down the Shore,’ settling in Belmar.

John spent 32 years as a senior executive with Roche, where he was proud to serve as the Site Head and Chair of the Site Leadership Team for Roche Innovation Center in New York. Throughout his career, John lead with respect, dignity and poise, and was proud to call all of those he worked with his friends.

His love of athletics was evident throughout his entire life, beginning at a young age playing street hockey and baseball with the neighborhood boys on Beverwyck. Whether playing with his Last Licks softball and New Jersey Dragons hockey teams in the 1980s to 90s, coaching hockey and softball for his children in the 2000s, or playing softball in the 2010s, he was as much a leader on the field and on the ice as he was off of it.

John’s academic prowess served him well post-graduation, as he was a life-long learner. He could often be found on his front porch with a history book, a crossword and the newspaper. Not unlike his father, John M. Carroll, he was often “out puttering in the yard” – pulling weeds, skimming the pool, or tending to the turf. He was particular in all the best ways, and prided himself on his impeccable yard, focused around his treasured palm tree.

Most who had the opportunity to know him will remember him as the greatest man they ever met. To all that knew him, John was a man of the utmost integrity, honor, and most importantly, his word. His kindness, compassion, counsel and wit will be missed by all.

John was the loving father of John Patrick and Lauren Nicole; to both of whom he was their entire world, their sounding board, and their shoulder to lean on. He was the cherished partner of Susan Pawelek, his best friend whom he loved dearly. He was the beloved brother of Maureen Carroll Gormeley and her husband, Michael, and William T. Carroll and his wife, Patricia. He was so proud of his niece, Kelly, and his nephew, Ryan. He looked forward to the day when he could formally welcome John’s long-time partner, Ashley, and Ryan’s fiancé, Jordan, to the family. John’s family will always be inspired by his loving memory.

Visitation will be on Friday Sept. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Saint Rose, 603 7th Ave. Belmar. Committal to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran’s Services https://dixoncenter.org/ways- to-give/donate.