Jennifer Lynn Rosenfeld, 74, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at home with her loving family present.

Jennifer was born in Elizabeth and raised in Wall Township where she graduated from Wall High School. After high school Jennifer worked for JCP&L for several years before leaving there to raise her family. Later, after her children were grown, Jennifer went to work for Cablevision as a customer service agent for 13 years. Jennifer enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, reading, gardening and her trips to the Borgata Casino. The most important thing to Jennifer in life was her family, she was a devoted wife, beloved mother and a loving grandmother. Over the years she also adored her three cats, Lady, Patches and Puppy.

Jennifer was predeceased by her parents Richard and Adelaide Tichenor; two brother-in-laws Al Matthews and Lyman Barnes as well as a cousin-in-law Larry Uretzky. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years John “Jack” Rosenfeld of Wall; her three beloved children and their spouses, John and Marie Rosenfeld of Wall, Jill Fusco and her husband Chris of Wall and Chris and Liz Rosenfeld of Brick. Jennifer was the cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren Jenny Fusco, Madeline Fusco, Katie Rosenfeld, Jack Rosenfeld, Kyle Rosenfeld, Alexa Rosenfeld and Sean Rosenfeld. She is also survived by a brother Jeff Tichenor and his wife Andrea of Florida and two sisters Debbie Matthews and Sara “Sally” Larrison and her husband Don all of Wall, a sister-in-law Diane Barnes of Lakewood and cousin-in-law Barbara Uretzky of Belmar; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. While in hospice Jennifer was lovingly cared for by her live-in aid Sharon and her family will be forever grateful for her dedication and devotion to Jennifer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, Sept. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will be held here on Friday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses’ Association to honor the outstanding and compassionate care they provided Jennifer by going online to vnahg.org. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. com.