BRADLEY BEACH — The ShowRoom Cinema will be dark for good. After staying closed for six months due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s owners announced Tuesday that they will not be reopening.

In a message on the movie theater’s website, co-owner Michael Sodano said that the company, which owns a location in the borough and Asbury Park, was “sinking under the weight of debt from being closed for six months.”

Movie theaters were recently given the green light by the state to reopen at 25 percent capacity over Labor Day weekend. Mr. Sodano, who owns the theater along with Nancy Sabino, said that independent theaters were only given three days notice for the change, which he said was not enough time to resume and continue operations.

“With 25 percent capacity and 100 percent expenses, the numbers just didn’t make any sense,” Mr. Sodano said. “Simply keeping the doors closed cost a lot of money, but opening them at a quarter capacity would only lose more money faster.”

ShowRoom Cinema opened in Bradley Beach last year after purchasing the Beach Cinema on Main Street. The pair originally opened a theater in Asbury Park in 2009.

“We are not in control of capacity, the product or the audience, and it is becoming clear that the effects of the pandemic will linger well into 2021,” Ms. Sabino said.

“We’d love to see the theaters continue showing movies, we just can’t afford to be the ones to make that happen any longer. We thank our loyal staff and devoted audiences for their support these past 11 years.”

Mayor Gary Englestad said that Mr. Sadano and his business partner has been good partners to the borough, having “invested a lot of money and sweat in Bradley Beach.”

“We’re crushed,” the mayor said. “We are just emotionally devastated because this is one of the core businesses our town.

“I just hope that next spring with a new owner that people can once again have a movie-going experience in Bradley Beach,” he added.

