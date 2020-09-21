TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state will offer an assistance program to help pay the child care costs of families whose children are attending school remotely.

The New Jersey School-Age Tuition Assistance Program is part of the $250 million Coronavirus Relief Fund, which aims to provide support to children and their families and child care providers throughout the state.

A total of $150 million has been set aside to fund the program, the governor said, and will “ensure that more working families have access to the child care supports they need and to support our vital child care providers.”

The program is open to state residents who have a child that is attending school remotely and who have an annual gross household income of $75,000 or less.

Assistance will be available through Dec. 30 for eligible residents with school-age children, 5 to 13 years old. Those who wish to apply may do so at www.ChildCareNJ.gov.

“The Murphy Administration is committed to helping working families during this incredibly challenging time by providing support to help address the unanticipated child-care costs families face as schools open remotely or with hybrid schedules,” state Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said on Monday.

“Many working families are struggling to work from home or be at essential jobs while their children are attending school remotely. This new program is here to help and we encourage eligible families to apply,” she said.

Gov. Murphy also honored the memory of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died on Friday. He warned that the coming political battle over her possible replacement will cause Congress to put COVID-19 relief on the backburner.

“Right now our attention, and the attention of the president and Congress, should be on the pressing issue of getting ahead of COVID-19 and ensuring a comprehensive national response and recovery,” the governor said. “We can not be distracted from that goal.”

Gov. Murphy denounced as “rank hypocrisy” pronouncements by Senate Republicans that they would vote to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the Nov. 3 election, after declining to bring the nominee of President Barack Obama to a Senate vote following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of 2016. In that earlier instance, Republicans argued that no Supreme Court nomination should be considered in a presidential election year.

Overnight Numbers It was reported on Monday that New Jersey has passed 200,000 positive COVID cases, with 200,154 total confirmed cases, an increase of 396 positive cases. The daily positivity rate as of Sept. 17 was recorded at 1.81 percent.

The rate of transmission, an estimate of the number of individuals who get infected with the virus from an infected individual, is 1.12. Total hospitalizations of individuals with the coronavirus as of Sept. 20 was reported to be 349, with 87 in intensive care and 32 on ventilators. Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 14,278, with 1,791 probable COVID-19 deaths.

