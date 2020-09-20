Belmar surf shop’s memorial paddleout postponed

BELMAR — Eastern Line Surf Shop’s memorial paddleout for Scott Goodwin has been postponed until next weekend due to unfavorable ocean conditions.

The surf shop announced Saturday on social media that the paddleout is now scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4 p.m., at 17th Avenue in Belmar.

