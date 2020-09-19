Brick man struck and killed by SUV on Mantoloking Road

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old township man was struck and fatally injured by an SUV Friday night while attempting to cross Mantoloking Road, Brick Township police announced Saturday.

The victim, James Sommers, was crossing Mantoloking Road between Fairfield and Piel Avenues at 10:48 p.m. when he was struck in the eastbound lane by a 2020 Honda CRV driven by Donna Kutzner, 66, of Brick, police said.

According to a statement issued by Sgt. Keith Donnelly, first responders found Mr. Sommer “unconscious, unresponsive and … not breathing.” Emergency measures were taken by Brick Police Emergency Medical Services and Paramedics from Hackensack Hospital and Mr. Sommer “was transported to Brick Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

The statement added that “the Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene along with the Ocean County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Unit. Traffic was detoured for several hours while the scene was processed.”

An investigation is in progress and Brick Township police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact Ptl J. Farnkopf at (732) 262-1140.

On Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2248 hrs., Brick Township Police Patrol Units responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Mantoloking Road between Fairfield Avenue and Piel Avenue. Upon arrival they discovered that Pedestrian #1 had been struck by vehicle #1 as he attempted to cross the roadway.

The Brick Township Police Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene along with the Ocean County Sheriffs Criminal Investigation Unit. Traffic was detoured for several hours while the scene was processed.

This crash is under investigation and we would ask anyone who may have witnessed it or has information related to the crash to please contact Ptl. J. Farnkopf #173 at (732) 262-1140