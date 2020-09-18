Ocean, Monmouth counties are now virus hot spots in NJ, state officials say

TRENTON – An outbreak of new COVID-19 cases in Ocean and Monmouth counties is troubling state health officials, who suspect a number of the cases may be linked to social gatherings.

Over the past week, 736 new cases were reported in the two shore counties, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Friday.

On Thursday, 112 new cases were reported in Ocean County, the highest of any county in the state, and on Friday, 93 new cases were reported there, again the highest, she said.

Thursday was “a triple digit day and we haven’t had those in any county for awhile,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily news briefing.

In Monmouth County, 83 new cases were reported Thursday, the second highest number in the state, and 51 were reported on Friday.

“Of the cases in the state that were reported in the state yesterday, young adults and adolescents represented the largest percentages. About 27 percent of these new cases were among 20- to 29-year-old residents and about 17 percent are among 10- to 19-year-olds,” Ms. Persichilli said. “Today’s cases are following the new trend, with more than 33 percent of the new cases among 18- to 29-year-olds.”

“To assist Ocean County’s investigation efforts, we are boosting their resources with four redeployed contract tracers to investigate this large number of new cases,” she said.

“Case investigations are just beginning for these new reports. Public health investigators will interview each individual, ask where they have been and who they have been in contact with. As the investigation continues we will learn more about their exposures and if there is any common link among the cases,” Ms. Persichilli said.

Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist, said: “ We are certainly concerned about the increase in Ocean County and we are in the process of working with the local health department to better characterize what’s going on.

“We’ve been finding some very common patterns as to why we are seeing increases in cases, a lot associated with gatherings. You can gather socially … safely but you have to remember the same simple mantras we’ve been saying this entire time about social distancing, masks and appropriate hand hygiene,” Dr. Tan said.

“The other trends relate to the younger populations and we have to stress continuous everyday preventative measures,” she said. “We have to remind everybody that while younger individuals are less likely to develop complications and severe illness associated with COVID-19, the fact is …. they pose a risk to other individuals who may have underlying conditions and older individuals… We are still seeing deaths and hospitalizations that are a cause of concern.”

“We have an invisible enemy and we must keep up that battle,” Ms. Persichilli added.

On Friday, state health officials said 519 new cases were reported, for a cumulative total of 198,848.

There were five new deaths reported, bringing the death toll in New Jersey to 14,270, with another 1,791 probable cases.

There were 413 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 73 of those in intensive care and 36 on ventilators.

The daily positivity rate for those tested on Sept. 14 was 2.19 percent, and the rate of transmission was 1.08.

