Sidewalk improvements completed in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — The Rue Lido and Rue Rivoli mill-and-overlay sidewalk improvement project has been completed, borough officials confirmed this week.

“We’re very happy with Rue Lido and Rue Rivoli. This connects Bridge Avenue to Riviera Parkway, which Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School is on,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star Wednesday. “On Bridge Avenue and Beaver Dam Road, we did the entire length of sidewalks approximately two years ago.

“Mayor and council’s vision of working from our schools and surrounding them [with sidewalks] is coming to fruition. We have been doing this with a combination of grant money and the Pedestrian Safety Fund that we were able to create a few years back for the first time in the borough.”

The borough this year received $565,179 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s [NJDOT] Municipal Aid Program. One $325,000 grant was for the road reconstruction of Oriole Way, while the other grant, for $240,179, was for sidewalk construction on Rue Rivoli and Rue Lido.

The grant enabled the borough to build sidewalks on Rue Rivoli and Rue Lido, which now connect to the sidewalks directly surrounding Nellie F. Bennett Elementary, to help make it safer for children to walk and bike to school, especially as the two roads connect the school to Bridge Avenue.

At its June meeting, the borough council passed a resolution awarding a contract for the sidewalk project to Shore Top Construction Corp. for $264,196.

“In the future, the mayor and council will continue going out for grant money and other forms of funding so we can put more sidewalks in more areas of town,” Mr. Pannucci said.

“This is clearly not an overnight process or an overnight goal. The borough, in previous administrations, just simply didn’t have an emphasis on sidewalks and pedestrian safety, but this mayor and council does, so we’re doing as much as we can in an economical way that is good for the taxpayers and good for the Borough of Point Pleasant as a whole.

“We put in more sidewalks and paved more roads in the last few years than probably the last 15 years combined. It is very exciting. The mayor and council made promises and they are keeping their promises.”

