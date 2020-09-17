Sales open for Beach Rotary Calendar Raffle

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach Rotary will once again hold its annual Calendar Raffle for 2020.

The Rotary raffle gives participants 92 chances, one for each day of October, November and December, to win cash each day. When entering, participants are given a number; each day a number is called.

Different days are listed on the calendar at different prices. Most of the raffle days are $20, Fridays are $40 and holidays are $100.

If a participant’s number is pulled on a specific day, they win the amount printed on the calendar.

Raffle calendars cost $20 and give participants a shot at a total of over $3,000 worth of prizes.

Calendars must be purchased before Oct. 1, when the raffle begins, to be entered.

According to Pam Maguire, a member of the rotary, the Point Pleasant Beach Rotary is thrilled to once again be able to hold the raffle.

“You have a chance to win more than once because your number gets thrown back into the barrel,” she said, adding some people have won multiple times in the same raffle year.

The Rotary went through many hoops to run this year’s raffle.

“This year is very different,” said Ms. Maguire. “It was very hard getting our license approval to have it because all of the municipal offices and state offices were closed.”

She said they just received the license, only giving them a month to sell their raffle calendars.

“The other thing that’s different is that we usually sell them at Founder’s Day in Lavallette, The Seafood Festival in Point Pleasant Beach and things like that,” said Ms. Maguire, “and we don’t have those venues to sell them this year so it’s more difficult.”

Net proceeds from the event will go to various charities the rotary club helps.

“This year we haven’t been able to have some of our other fundraisers because [most had] large groups of people,” said Ms. Maguire.

The group will use the net proceeds to help local food banks along with individuals in need of assistance. The proceeds will go to the rotary’s charitable giving.

Despite the challenges, Point Pleasant Beach Rotary is thrilled to hold the raffle.

“Everybody is out really pounding the pavement and calling all of their friends, putting blasts on Facebook and email because it’s a whole different world; we can’t get out and sell many faces to face,” said Ms. Maguire.

Raffle drawings begin on Oct. 1 and run through Dec. 31.

Calendars can be purchased at The Jewelry Joint, 640 Arnold Ave., Manchester Chiropractic, 2116 Route 70 in Manchester or by emailing Ms. Maguire at Pammaguire@msn.com.

More information can be found at facebook.com/pointbeachnjrotary/.

