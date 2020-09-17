New Bay Head Butterfly Sanctuary established

BAY HEAD — With gloves and shovels in hand, borough families gathered in Holly Park on Sept. 13 to establish the new Bay Head Butterfly Sanctuary.

Across Scow Ditch from the Bay Head Improvement Association office is a raised square flower bed of 15-feet-by-15 feet, where community members of all ages helped plant 30 butterfly weed plants on Sept. 12, which will provide both a vital nectar source and a host plant for monarch butterflies.

“I have done small gardens like this before in other areas, planting butterfly weed and milkweed to restore the habitat, which really is vital to the monarch butterflies,” organizer Daniel Connolly told The Ocean Star.

“Just speaking with a group of neighbors, we decided we wanted to do it. I knew this location had been unplanted for quite some time so we thought it would be nice to beautify the neighborhood and create the lush garden, instill some conservational pride in Bay Head children and most importantly, restore habitat for an endangered and vital part of our ecosystem, the monarch butterflies.”

Mr. Connolly funded the procurement of the plants entirely and was pleased with the turnout for the planting.

“It was a really wonderful activity. Everyone really enjoyed it,” he said. “We planted 30 butterfly weed plants and then we have another piece we are going to buy, a butterfly bush, to put in the center of that.

“The butterfly weed plants are very important because they are a source of nectar as well as they have a host plant where the monarch butterflies lay their eggs. It also attracts other pollinators as well, so you’ll see hummingbirds come and bees. It is really a beautiful plant because it blooms this great orange color from early through late summer.”

