Mid-Atlantic Chapter of ACBS plans boat parade Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society has planned a special boat parade for Saturday in light of its boat show being canceled due to coronavirus.

“They are going to start launching the boats at the end of Bay Avenue. They don’t know how many boats they are going to have, it might be five, it might be 10 … but this parade they are going to take the boats down to Silver Bay and back and have a dinner in lieu of the boat show, which of course we can’t have because of COVID-19,” Ken Motz, president of the New Jersey Museum of Boating confirmed to The Ocean Star Wednesday.

According to organizer John Donnelly, the event will kick off around 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 from the Bay Avenue Boat Ramp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is kind of impromptu, we kind of figured this out at the last minute. We’re just going to do a cruise down Barnegat Bay, up the Metedeconk River, around Silver Bay in Toms River and then back through the inner waterway,” he said.

“There should be a few boats, hopefully, a few classics, and the more the merrier, and then we’re planning on getting dinner at MonAlyssa [Restaurant & Pizzeria] afterward if people want to have a bite to eat.”

The 37th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show scheduled to take place at the Johnson Brothers Boat Works Saturday was canceled earlier this month.

According to officials, the show, presented by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and the New Jersey Museum of Boating, was scheduled to take place Sept. 19, but concerns surrounding the coronavirus put a halt on plans for this year.

Hundreds of boat owners and nautical enthusiasts of all ages from across the state and beyond come out each year to enjoy the dozens of antique, classic and wooden vessels on display as part of the show. The event typically showcases the crème de la crème in polished, restored and homebuilt vessels that come into the area by land and sea.

“All the boat shows have been canceled so this is really kind of the best thing we have come up with,” Mr. Donnelly said.

“This though, it is really simplified. I think people are getting bored and we couldn’t have our boat show this year so I think everyone wants to socialize a bit from a safe distance.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.