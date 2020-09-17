Borough revives Municipal Alliance Committee

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough has revived its Municipal Alliance Committee with Mayor Paul Kanitra appointing nine members during a borough council meeting Sept. 15.

The borough previously had a committee with it slowly dying out over the years.

According to the mayor, the committee will front alcohol and drug abuse prevention efforts in the borough.

“The Municipal Alliance Committee is for drug and alcohol prevention which I think after this summer we all certainly need more of,” said the mayor.

The Municipal Alliance Committee will work to define prevention initiatives that would work for Point Pleasant Beach.

The committee will also work alongside schools to bring drug and alcohol education to children.

With the revitalization of the committee, the borough will receive a grant for roughly $5,000 from Ocean County.

The committee members are as follows: Councilwoman Arlene Testa, Erin Vitale, Kaity Wallinger-Gant, Katie Marsala, Kaitlynn Greenberg, Angel Sarfo-Darko, Sofia Yengo and Luke Testa.

“The people that are before you represent everyone from nutritionists and doctors to teachers who have experience with kids,” said the mayor. “It’s a pretty well-rounded group that I think would be well served to handle this committee.”

The mayor said the committee will look into other grants for projects.

“I can personally vouch for everybody that is on that committee, they’re just outstanding members of our community,” said the mayor. “They are all experts in their respective fields and they will contribute to the discussion.”

New Jersey has around 400 Municipal Alliances spread throughout municipalities up and down the state, according to state officials.

New Jersey state and county government provide professional staff to guide the all-volunteer committees and to facilitate collaboration with County Health and Human Services Advisory Bodies and the Governor’s Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse at the state level, officials say.

The funding for Municipal Alliance Committees is derived from fines levied on convicted drug users and sellers, according to the state.

