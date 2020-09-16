Richard F. “Dick” Ludwig, 81, of Manasquan, entered into eternal life Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dick was a member of the first graduating class of Father Judge High School in Northeast Philadelphia, in 1957. He attended Villanova University before beginning his professional career with RCA in Cherry Hill followed by a position at the Naval Supply Depot in Philadelphia.

In 1968, he moved his family, including his wife Rosemary and four children under the age of six, to Wiesbaden, Germany in support of US Army forces there as a civilian. Their six years overseas provided his young family the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe. Upon return to the US in 1974, Dick and his family moved to Manasquan where he worked as a software engineer at Fort Monmouth. In 1995, Dick was afforded the opportunity to take another position with the Army and again relocated his family, though this time to Heidelberg, Germany with Rosemary and his three youngest children. They returned in 1998 and, after returning to Fort Monmouth, he retired in 2004 having proudly served 41 years supporting the US Department of Defense.

Dick was an avid runner, a member of many different running clubs over the years and ran the Shore Athletic Club Marathon in 1977. Dick’s greatest love was his family, relishing time with his children and grandchildren, whether on the beach in Lavallette, out back at “Club Lud,” or keeping up with the busy schedule of activities and accomplishments of his grandchildren. Dick was a proud American patriot, and was passionate about political issues affecting the welfare of his beloved country and welcomed hearty discussion with his fellow Americans. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan.

Dick was predeceased by his parents, Oliver and Gertrude Ludwig, his brother Oliver Ludwig and his son Dennis J. Ludwig in 1979. Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years Rosemary Canty Ludwig, six children, Richard of Islamorada, Florida, Michael and Nancy of Boca Raton, Florida, Christine and Mark Blocklinger of Rising Sun, Maryland, Matthew and Jessica of Wall, John and Robin of Boca Raton, Florida and Kevin of Manasquan. He also leaves his six grandchildren, Brendan, Ryan, Jillian, Shane, Trevor and Zara; three sisters, Mimi Weinmann, Elizabeth Beschen, Virginia [Roy] Capitolo; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Denis Church, Manasquan. Burial in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to St. Denis Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736. Please be advised that due to COVID-19 executive orders of Gov. Murphy, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations, masks and social distancing are required.

For more information or to send condolences to the family please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com.