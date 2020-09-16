Point Beach council OKs building and development code changes

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough council Tuesday approved code changes to refine some current rules regarding buildings, streets and sidewalks, and development.

The ordinances’ amendments and additions address lot grading of properties, permits, fees and restoration for streets and sidewalks and refined rules regarding the sale of vaping, e-cigarettes and CBD products.

All four ordinances were approved by the council at its meeting on Sept. 15.

