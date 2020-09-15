Susan Farrell Warnick, 78, died at home in Brielle, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 with her dog Tico at her side.

Susan was born in Orange on January 18, 1942. She was raised in West Orange where she lived until she moved to Wall Township, on the Manasquan River. Susan graduated from St. Elizabeth’s Academy in Covent Station, followed by attending Marymount of Manhattan before starting a family. Susan returned to her studies at Caldwell University where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Finally, Susan earned a Master of Arts in Education from Kean University. Susan began her teaching career as a second-grade teacher at Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange. Next, she entered public education as a second grade and kindergarten teacher at Eagle Rock and Redwood School in West Orange. Susan positively impacted thousands of children for over 40 years. Susan was a CCD teacher for over 50 years at both St. Joseph’s Parish in West Orange and St. Denis Parish in Manasquan.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, John J. Farrell Jr. and Elizabeth Mulvaney Farrell, husband H. Clay Warnick IV of 52 years, her four sisters, Kathryn Clark, Jane Meyer, Ann Horn and Mary Elizabeth Geiger, two brothers, Richard Farrell and Jack Farrell and one grandson Brian Warnick. Susan is survived by her brother, the Honorable Michael Farrell, her friend Nick Huth, her two sons and daughters-in-law, William Clay and Maria Warnick of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, John Farrell and Tami Warnick of Point Pleasant Beach, two daughters and sons-in-law, Laurel and Peter Degnan of Brielle and Elizabeth and Gary Cole of Wall Township. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Mimi, Michael and Anthony Warnick, Kalee and Dave Cimorosi and Kyle and Brianna Warnick, Kelli, Peter, Kate and Bridget Degnan, Patrick and Meghan Cole, many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.

Sue spent summers in Lavallette, Maine and Manasquan. Later in life she spent time in Florida and travelling abroad. Susie had a very active social calendar and would never miss an opportunity to see family and friends. She enjoyed golfing and exercising at the Spring Lake Pavillion.

A celebration mass will be held at St. Denis Church on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for close family and friends. The mass will be streamed on Facebook following this link below.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Central Jersey Chapter, 740 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702, and to Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, Convent Station, NJ, 07961-0476. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. com.