Richard Albert O’Neill, 79, of Point Pleasant, peacefully passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born on January 25, 1941 in Point Pleasant to the late John J. and Grace [Carter] O’Neill, he was a lifelong resident and graduate of Point Pleasant Beach High School.

Richard started his career with the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department in 1964, until retiring after 36 years. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, cars of his time and had a passion and love for animals.

Surviving are his loving wife, of 62 years, Christine [Samuelson] O’Neill; son, Michael O’Neill and his wife, Jane of Smithfield, North Carolina; and daughter, Michelle Cooper and her husband, Michael of Brick. Also surviving are three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ann Felstedt.

Cremation will be held privately.

At Richard’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation his memory to Point Boro First Aid Squad http://www.squad35.org.

For condolences to the family please visit http://www. pableevertzfuneralhome.com.