Norma A. Boski

Norma A. [Barry] Boski, 88, of Brick, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Born in Jersey City to the late David and Celia Barry, she lived there until moving to Brick in 1970.

Norma retired from Ocean Medical Center, Brick, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist and was a communicant of Saint Luke Church, Toms River.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, of over 61 years, John Peter Boski and is survived by her daughter, Janice Boski and her husband, Ismael Sanchez of Barnegat. Also surviving are her brother, David Barry and his wife, Linda; and her nephews, nieces, cousins and friends

A Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at Saint Luke Church, Toms River, and was followed by interment at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Angelic Health Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232 http://www.angelic.health.

