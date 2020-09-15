Jean Mullins, 80, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Jean was born in New York City, the daughter of the late David Carl and Esther Jean [Kearney] Mullins. Jean worked as an administrative assistant for 28 years at Kodak in New York City prior to her retirement in 1991.

Jean is survived by her two brothers, Dave Mullins in California and John Mullins in England.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fallbrook Woods and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the care they gave to Jean.

A private graveside service will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, New York. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland, 172 State Street. To view Jean’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker. com.