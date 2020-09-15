Florence Charlotte Ross, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Florence was the daughter of the late Harry and Florence Van Alst, born in Jersey City on April 29, 1927. She was predeceased by two sisters, Charlotte DeMena and Janet Van Alst. She was married for 58 years to the late John Edward Ross. Florence was a Jersey girl for 90 years, raising her family in Iselin and later retiring to Manasquan. She was a communicant at St. Cecelia’s Church in Iselin and also at St. Denis Church in Manasquan.

In 2018, she moved to Florida. While living in Iselin, Florence was very active with the Girl Scout organization. She had a long career in retail as a department manager in both S. Klein’s and Casual Corner in Woodbridge. Florence loved baking and many a celebration was made special with her creations. She was an avid quilter and a longtime member of Circle of Friends Quilters in Manasquan.

Florence is survived by her six children and their spouses: Janet Osman and husband Mohammed of Beachwood; John A. Ross and wife Mary Anne of Poquoson, Virginia; Gail Ross Burkett of Keyport; Robert M. Ross and wife Maryann of Edison; David W. Ross and wife Cheryl of Laurence Harbor and Joanne Corris and husband Michael of Clermont, Florida. She was known and loved as Grandma and Gee Gee to her 17 grandchildren 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her legacy is one of unconditional love, confidence in her faith and that of the importance of family.

A memorial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Neary-Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Dennis Church, Manasquan on Friday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 a.m. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association [alz.org] in her memory.