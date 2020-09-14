Sea Girt Elementary School staffer ‘presumed positive’ for COVID-19

SEA GIRT — Sea Girt parents were notified Sunday that a staff member at Sea Girt Elementary school was “presumed positive” for COVID-19 and awaiting test results after being exposed to the virus. The notification came in a letter from Superintendent Rick Papera.

“After consulting with Monmouth County Regional Health Commission No. 1, we are treating this as a presumed positive case until further confirmed with a laboratory test,” Mr. Papera said in the letter. “The District is coordinating closely with public health officials. We are following CDC, state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community. Close contacts have been identified, notified, and asked to quarantine.”

Mr. Papera said that all exposed areas in the school building have been disinfected and cleaned, and that the school will continue to take extra measures to stop the spread of the virus, such as daily temperature checks, wearing masks indoors and frequently cleaning all used surfaces daily with “electrostatic sprayers and UVC lights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely,” he said in the letter.

“As always, we appreciate our community’s support and cooperation. You can assist us by remaining vigilant but sensible in your approach to dealing with this health concern.”

Sea Girt Elementary School has been open for two weeks since school began on Sept. 3 on a half day in-person schedule, with around ten of the district’s roughly 160 students choosing to attend classes remotely.

Students returned to school Monday after protocol was followed.

“Today was status quo, pretty quiet, everything’s been going smoothly,” Mr. Papera told The Coast Star Monday.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

–>