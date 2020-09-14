Maureen A. Leonhardt

Maureen A. [Reilly] Leonhardt, 89, of Brielle and Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at home.

She was born in Jersey City and raised in North Arlington, the daughter of Charlie and Maurie Reilly. She graduated from Queen of Peace Grammar School, North Arlington, in 1945 and Queen of Peace High School in 1949. She attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia and received an AB in Psychology in 1953. In 1956, she married Frank A. Leonhardt, of Clifton, and together they raised five children at homes in North Arlington, Sea Girt and Brielle. She truly was an amazing daughter, sister, niece, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

After college Maureen was a Human Resources Manager at P. Ballantine & Sons, Newark. Later she attended Georgian Court University, Lakewood, to obtain certification in elementary education. Maureen taught English and Social Studies at Holy Innocents Elementary School, Neptune and St. Rose Grammar School, Belmar, for over 25 years, retiring in 2001. She was named an Outstanding Catholic Educator and honored by the Diocese of Trenton in 1999. Maureen was a successful licensed New Jersey Realtor for her clients at Crossroads Realty and Gloria Nilson Realty for over 20 years.

Maureen was a devout Roman Catholic with strong faith and attended Mass daily in person or online. She was a voracious reader, a great cook, scrabble/words with friends player, swimmer, golfer, bocce player and putting champion. She was an active member of the Sterling Village Putting Club. Always a fierce competitor, she was determined, resilient and persistent. She had an inner strength and a loving and kind personality. She was the ultimate beach lover spending every summer of her life at the Jersey Shore and many winters vacationing in Florida. Maureen was an avid world traveler. She served as the Secretary of the Chestnut Hill Class of ‘53 for many years. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the New York Giants, the New York Mets and all of her children and grandchildren’s sports teams.

She was predeceased by her devoted and loving husband of 45 years Frank in 2002, her dear brother Richard Reilly in 2014 and her brother-in-law Tom Leonhardt in 2016. Surviving are her adoring children Charlie of Arlington, Virginia; Jamie and daughter-in-law Janine of Brielle; Frank of Brielle; Christine Leonhardt-Kimm and son-in-law Terence Kimm of Vienna, Virginia; Mary Allegretta and son-in-law Nicholas Allegretta of Point Pleasant Beach; her loving sister Alice Paduch and her husband Richard of Warren, Rhode Island; sister-in-law Marion Reilly of Brielle, sister-in-law Beverly Leonhardt of Boynton Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, the light of her life, Elizabeth and her husband, Alex Wilk; Gregory Leonhardt and his wife, Jenny; Lauren and Christine Leonhardt, and Nicholas, Michael, and Andrew Allegretta; many nieces and nephews and their families; and dear friends in New Jersey, Florida and throughout the US. She has been reunited with her close friends Joan and Tom McEnaney and many others in heaven.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from to 6 to 8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at The Church of St. Martha in Point Pleasant. She will be laid to rest in St. Catharine Cemetery. A Celebration of Maureen’s wonderful life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Maureen’s memory to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Chestnut Hill College. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. com.