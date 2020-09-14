Manasquan High School employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan School District confirmed that a staff member at the high school has tested positive for the coronavirus, however, no students were in “close contact” with the undisclosed individual.

Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan said, in a statement posted on the district website, that the district was notified by the employee who was last in the school building on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

“While confidentiality restrictions prevent us from sharing additional details, upon notification of the positive test result, the district, along with the Monmouth County Health Department, immediately engaged in contract tracing to determine if the employee had close contact with any other individuals here at school,” Mr. Kasyan said.

He said close contact is defined by the health department as being within six feet of another person for 10 minutes or more. No students were discovered to be in close contact with the staff member, according to Mr. Kasyan.

“Any potential close contacts who are employees have already been made aware and the Department of Health is working to determine if they meet this definition,” he added.

The district’s website states that schools were open for a half-day on Monday, as previously scheduled, and will be open on Tuesday for a full-day.

In accordance with the district’s Restart and Recovery Plan, Mr. Kasyan noted that the high school’s custodial staff implemented deep cleaning protocols, inspected filters in unit ventilators and the rooftop HVAC system, and vacuumed supply and return vents in all classrooms.

“These measures were taken in addition to our normal enhanced cleaning protocols that are in place daily,” he said.

