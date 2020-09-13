Brick remembers those lost on 9/11, recognizes toll of COVID-19

BRICK TOWNSHIP — More than 100 community members gathered under gray skies in Windward Beach Park this past Friday evening, to honor and remember the 2,977 lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The masks worn by the crowd gathered before the park’s Angel in Anguish monument to mark the 19th anniversary of 9/11 were not the only reminders of a more recent American tragedy, as Mayor John Ducey and area faith leaders recognized the toll of the ongoing pandemic in their remarks.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.