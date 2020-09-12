Suspect in 2019 shooting near Brick Memorial HS to be tried as adult

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Alonzo Legrande, 18, of Asbury Park, charged in a shooting outside Brick Memorial High School in 2019, voluntarily waived jurisdiction of the Family Court and has agreed to be prosecuted as an adult, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced.

Mr. Legrande was arrested and charged Oct. 22, 2019, in a shooting that wounding a 16-year-old student as he was walking home from classes at Brick Memorial High School.

Mr. Legrande was 17 years old when the crimes occurred.

Mr. Legrande is charged as an adult with four counts of Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1 and 2C:11-3a, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b.

