Point Beach opens new concrete skatepark

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough unveiled it’s new all concrete skatepark Saturday morning for skateboarders young and old to enjoy.

The $215,000 concrete skate park at the Little League Complex, 410 Arnold Ave, was built by Spohn Ranch Skateparks. It was commissioned by the former council with hopes to bring yet another place for the community to recreate.

Former councilman Tom Toohey, who helped take the lead on the park during and after his time on council, along with Mayor Paul Kanitra cut the red ribbon.

“I want to thank the mayor and council for seeing this project through to completion and also inviting me here today to the ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Mr. Toohey.

“One of the most disturbing trends in the is country is an increase in adolescent anxiety and depression, and there’s a large body of research that indicates that those two increases are negatively correlated to a decrease in unsupervised play and positive coordinated to an increase in screen time,” said the former councilman, “so anything we can do as adults to alleviate those two factors is something that is worth pursing and sustaining.”

He said he believed the new park is going to be great for the children and the skateboard community.

