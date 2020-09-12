Brielle EMS volunteers hold open house and blood drive

BRIELLE — Brielle EMS spent their Saturday hosting an open house at the first aid building for members of the community and hopefully gain some new volunteers in the process.

With a grill cooking burgers and hotdogs, the community had the chance to hear from the volunteers about the service they provide and how others can become involved.

The open house also included a blood drive by Robert Wood Johnson. Those who donated were treated to lunch and beverages afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been pretty good so far,” said EMS volunteer Cheryl Shaak. “We decided to do it when we found out Brielle Day was canceled.”

“This is going on, the fire company is selling their roast beef sandwiches down at the firehouse right now, so we’re doing our fake Brielle Day,” said Ms. Shaak.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.