9/11 memorial lights up the sky over Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — One Wall Township resident took it upon himself to arrange a twin-beam light display in honor of those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and firefighters, police and civilians who responded.

The lights were set up to illuminate the sky over the township on Sept. 11, 12 and 13.

Kevin Orender, of the Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road where the display is set up, said the first night went well with people stopping by throughout the night to see the “Never Forget” display.

“We had an overwhelming response,” said Mr. Orender. “Yesterday, I was there until about 11 p.m. and well over 100 people came through and then the gentleman that is there all night operating the lights said about midnight 30 more people came through and about 1 a.m. there was like 40 people there.”

The display Friday night lit up the night sky with white lights. Two flags with all of the victims’ names are hung to acknowledge those lost.

“It’s almost like a wall of honor,” said Mr. Orender. “People come up and tell their story and why they’re here so it’s pretty spiritual and uplifting that people still care.”

