Skatepark set to open Saturday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s long-awaited skatepark is set to open this weekend giving athletes yet another place to recreate.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the borough will host a grand opening ceremony with borough officials, community members and skaters alike.

“It’s taken a lot of time to get to where we’re at,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra during the borough’s Sept. 1 council meeting. He said with all of the work done on the ordinance, as well as working out security and aesthetic solutions, the park is ready for use.

“I think we have a good sweep of rules to govern it by and hopefully give it a really good chance of operating the way that everybody hopes it does,” said Mayor Kanitra.

The new $215,000 concrete skate park at the Little League Complex at 410 Arnold Ave. was built by Spohn Ranch Skateparks starting in November. Work continued through the winter and spring.

In August, the council worked to finalized rules for the new skatepark.

The skate park will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to dusk. No trespassing is allowed when the park is closed.

When the park is open, users will be limited to 13 or fewer persons at a time.

User permits for skaters will be required. Users can find the free permit on the borough’s website or through an application on their smartphones.

Permits may be revoked for unlawful acts.

Helmets and pads will also be required and numbered decals will be issued and required on users’ helmets.

With the world still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules have been set for the use of the park.

The pandemic rules include a ban on the sharing of equipment, requirements for face coverings, the use of hand sanitizer upon entering and social distancing while in the park.

More information about the park can be found at pointpleasantbeach.org/.

