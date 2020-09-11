Rosary Altar Society hosting annual Fall Mum Sale

BAY HEAD — The Sacred Heart Church Rosary Altar Society is preparing to host its Annual Fall Mum Sale this month.

Parishioners and community members can enjoy choosing from a varied selection of colorful potted mums, as well as bushel baskets with a mum, millet and fall flowers, when the sale takes place Saturday, Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon on the grass off the parking lot at the church, 751 Main Ave.

“We actually had people that were asking about it and if we were going to have it,” President Kathy Pellerito said.

“People look forward to coming and buying flowers from us and we’re hoping we were going to have it this year, so we discussed it and the pastor okayed it. We have decided to scale it back and we’re all going to have masks on and following proper practices.

“It is a little hard to know what to expect [this year] … but we’re at least hoping to sell out like we usually do.”

According to Ms. Pellerito, the mums are sold each fall in an effort to raise money for many charitable causes including a scholarship, donations to local charities and support of the parish.

“We have our same financial obligations to meet that we would have any other year so we have a scholarship that we do and it is usually for a nursing student returning to college at Georgian Court College,” she said.

“We also support Seeds of Service [in Brick]. We have been helping them out throughout this whole [coronavirus] pandemic because they had a huge increase in people seeking assistance from them as far as food went. We sent notice to all the Rosarians and they have been very generous donating some food and helping them out with that.”

